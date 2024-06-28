Emile Smith Rowe makes a decision on his future as clubs line up to sign him

Emile Smith Rowe is set to leave Arsenal this summer, with several clubs expressing interest in his signature.

The midfielder, a graduate of the club’s Hale End academy, has had spells in the first team and was initially expected to develop into a top performer under Mikel Arteta, earning a new contract early in his career.

However, injuries have hindered Smith Rowe’s progress over the last few seasons, and he has struggled to secure a regular spot in the team.

While Mikel Arteta appreciates Smith Rowe’s talent and wants to keep him in the squad, he has been frustrated by the player’s fitness issues. Arteta would prefer Smith Rowe to fight for his place, but the interest from clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace has influenced his decision.

According to Football Insider, Smith Rowe has decided to leave Arsenal and will soon inform the club of his decision, allowing them to consider offers for his transfer this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe needs game time and has not proven that he deserves it to us, so we probably should allow him to leave for everyone’s benefit.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…