Emile Smith Rowe reached double figures for the season with his latest goal against Brentford today.
The English midfielder scored the opening goal in today’s win at the Emirates as we went on win 2-1, helping us to close to within one point of Man United in fourth place, while we still have two games in hand on the Red Devils.
His goal means that he is the first player to emerge from the academy since Cesc Fabregas to hit double figures inside a single season, and he appeared none-the-wiser to the feat when told after full-time.
“Wow!” Smith Rowe told Arsenal Media. “That’s really special to hear that. Yeah, that means a lot, you know? It’s always been a dream to play for Arsenal so to hear that, it means a lot.
“I’m buzzing. The goals are really starting to come now but the most important thing was the three points today.
“It’s a bit surreal to be honest. Me and Bukayo have both come from the academy, Eddie as well. To hear the fans screaming our names and scoring that today together, it’s just been great.”
It has been an amazing season for ESR, and it seems absurd that he has found himself stuck on the bench for much of 2022 thus far, but it just shows the strength that we have in the attacking areas at present.
Gabriel Martinelli could well have competition for the role as he looks to return to availability after his suspension, but it is the best headache for a manager to have.
Patrick
That’s really great. We are begining to get goals come from midfield. Next game GM is back, wonder he gets dropped to the bench.
Martenelli hardly scores. He works his socks off but he’s poor in front of goal and selfish, not interested in passing to the player in a better position to score.
He should compete with Laca and Nketiah in the striker role and leave the midfield for ESR, Saka and Pepe
.
Should be starting every game, actually makes thing happen. Why he was left out before, who knows why.
which makes one wonder why he can’t crack the starting lineup unless others are either injured or suspended, especially considering our struggles for goals…we must stop relying so heavily on this totally counter-intuitive cross-heavy approach and start to be more adventurous going forward through the middle of the park, which seems to only happen when ESR is on the pitch…the fact that Tierney makes an inordinate amount of overlapping type runs would naturally allow ESR to tuck inside and take up more centrally-located positions, thereby opening up the possibility of attacking more directly with some pace…after all this is supposed to be a “process” so if we simply keep doing the same things, what have we really learned, except the obvious fact that this current plan isn’t going to ultimately take us forward
ESR scoring 9 PL goals is extraordinary.
Just a quick look at some players ESR is keeping company. And he was free.
Most names here cost between 40/90mill
Makes me think that the obsession with a 75mill 300/500k + p/w striker is simply weird. Aubameyang Lacazette and Pepe were simply not worth it.
A rethink on what constitutes goal scorers needs to be had.
10 Stirling
9 Son Ronaldo Vardy Mane
8. Mahrez, Bruno, Antonio
7 Kane De Bruyne Bernardo
6 Edouade Foden
5 Jimenez Zaha Broja
4 Richarlison Firmino Rashford Benteke Ziyech
3 Pulisic
2 Jesus Havertz Bergwijn Cavani Sancho
1 Pogba
I totally agree with Fairfan’s comments!!
Great by ESR, I still say he is our best “footballer”. He scored that goal by himself, using his close control and moving aggressively into the Penalty, finishing with a good shot.
So we have ESR and Saka up front, how about adding Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli to play with them, instead of Isak. Insigne is close to Aguero in both his stature and his play.
Not a bad front three!!!
Then Just get a strong Defensive Midfielder to partner Partey and we could be a contender for the top four again.
Sadly, I fear Arteta will have ESR back on the bench as soon as Nellie is fit. What more does our leading goalscorer have to do to retain his place?
Martenelli can’t score and is selfish even though he works very hard
Arteta has his favorites like Nketiah who can’t score in the EPL
