Emile Smith Rowe reached double figures for the season with his latest goal against Brentford today.

The English midfielder scored the opening goal in today’s win at the Emirates as we went on win 2-1, helping us to close to within one point of Man United in fourth place, while we still have two games in hand on the Red Devils.

His goal means that he is the first player to emerge from the academy since Cesc Fabregas to hit double figures inside a single season, and he appeared none-the-wiser to the feat when told after full-time.

“Wow!” Smith Rowe told Arsenal Media. “That’s really special to hear that. Yeah, that means a lot, you know? It’s always been a dream to play for Arsenal so to hear that, it means a lot.

“I’m buzzing. The goals are really starting to come now but the most important thing was the three points today.

“It’s a bit surreal to be honest. Me and Bukayo have both come from the academy, Eddie as well. To hear the fans screaming our names and scoring that today together, it’s just been great.”

It has been an amazing season for ESR, and it seems absurd that he has found himself stuck on the bench for much of 2022 thus far, but it just shows the strength that we have in the attacking areas at present.

Gabriel Martinelli could well have competition for the role as he looks to return to availability after his suspension, but it is the best headache for a manager to have.

Patrick