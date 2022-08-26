Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has claimed that Kieran Tierney is the player who is ‘always’ giving 100% in training sessions, and praised his impact on the squad.

The Scot is yet to start a match so far this season, having struggled with injuries over the summer, but is believed to be closing in on full fitness after three substitute appearances.

Despite his struggles to break back into the side just yet, with Oleksandr Zinchenko possibly set to keep grasp of the first-choice role when KT does prove his fitness, but he clearly isn’t affected by that when it comes to the effort put in behind the scenes, with Smith Rowe naming him as one who never gives anything less than 100% in training.

“Yeah I’m going to give it back to Kieran Tierney just because he’s got so much energy every training session,” Tierney told Goal. “He’s always putting in 100 percent. And I feel like that gives the other players more confidence and just helps everyone all the time.”

This is just one more reason why I hope we aren’t considering the sale of our defender, who has shown to be a huge character within the squad, and one who will always give 100% for us.

It is great having more than one strong option across the board, and Zinchenko is definitely somebody who can play a key role for us, but I still hold a strong preference for the former Celtic man.

Do you think we could be set to phase out Tierney? Could he grow frustrated at a lack of first-team football?

Patrick

