Emile Smith-Rowe reveals why he was rejected by Chelsea

Smith Rowe reveals why he failed his trial at Chelsea

Emile Smith Rowe running past defenders. Playing one-twos with teammates to cut open rigid defenses. Scoring goals and assisting.

Most of that has happened at the heart of North London, the Emirates Stadium.

But things could easily have been very different. Smith Rowe, who Arsenal fans adore, went to Chelsea as a youngster for a trial.

But the 21-year-old was rejected, when he was seven or eight years old, by the blue team of London.

I'm really seeing Chelsea fans claiming Smith Rowe is Cobham player because he had trials there 10 years ago💀😭 — Jan Peterek (@peterek_jan) November 9, 2021

“I went in for about three or four weeks but, at the time, I was quite small, really skinny and just kept getting pushed off the ball,” he tells The Guardian.

He continued, “I wasn’t getting involved and touching the ball enough. That’s what it felt like, why I didn’t get in.”

Arsenal fans would be glad and smiling right now, with the way things have panned out since. Smith Rowe is their player. He is their hero now.

Notice how Emile Smith Rowe always touches the Arsenal badge whenever he scores… Arsenal through & through ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5j7OGjGe62 — Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 8, 2021

In the interview, Smith Rowe also claimed that he was approached by Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hots*ur as a teenager. However, after joining the Gunners at the age of 10, he didn’t see himself anywhere else.

Good for him and the Arsenal fans. The former has developed into a fantastic young international player for England. While the latter have enjoyed the Smith Rowe rollercoaster ride, since he made his Premier League debut against Chelsea last Christmas.

It’s an X-mas gift that keeps on giving.

Yash Bisht