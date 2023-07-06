Emile Smith Rowe Shines as England U21 Reaches European Championship Final (plus video)

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe delivered a mesmerizing performance, capped off by a stunning assist, as England’s Under-21 team secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Israel in the semi-finals of the U21 European Championship. This triumph marks the Young Lions’ first appearance in the final since 2009, showcasing their impressive progress and potential.

Morgan Gibbs-White missed an early penalty but made up for it with a header to put the Young Lions 1-0 up at half-time, and then Smith Rowe’s standout moment came in the 55th minute of the match. Seizing an opportunity in Israel’s half, he collected the ball with precision and executed a swift turn, demonstrating his exceptional control and agility. In a display of excellent teamwork, he swiftly laid off the ball to Gibbs-White, initiating a lightning-fast counter-attack.

The dynamic attacking duo unleashed a flurry of stylish one-twos, effortlessly bypassing the opposition’s defense. Smith Rowe’s vision and composure were on full display as he picked out Cole Palmer from the back post with an exquisite pass. Palmer confidently converted the chance, doubling England’s lead to 2-0.

Smith Rowe’s influential performance did not go unnoticed, earning him well-deserved acclaim from fans and pundits alike. The young playmaker’s ability to dictate the flow of the game, his precise passing, and his creative flair were instrumental in England’s success.

After 74 minutes of tireless contribution, Smith Rowe made way for a substitute, having left an indelible mark on the match. England continued to dominate, and Cameron Archer sealed the victory with a clinical finish in the 90th minute, securing their place in the highly anticipated final.

England will now face Spain in the Final on Saturday.

You can watch the highlights of Smith-Rowe’s contributions to the game here….

