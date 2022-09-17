Emile Smith Rowe’s current issues downplayed ahead of Brentford clash

Emile Smith Rowe is claimed to be struggling with issues related to growing pains, and not considered an actual injury as he looks to make his Arsenal return.

The midfielder was seen to pull up in the warm up ahead of taking on Manchester United two weeks ago, with him initially named on the bench for that matchup, but reports coming out of the club claim that he isn’t really injured at all.

The Athletic claims that the staff at Arsenal don’t consider his injury as anything substantial, and he is expected to return sooner rather than later in a boost to our squad options.

Mikel Arteta reiterated the importance Smith Rowe has within the squad, despite the fact that he is yet to start a single fixture so far this season when talking in his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Brentford, and it can’t be denied how important some of his goals were on our previous campaign.

I must admit, ESR’s increasing absences have been something that has been a growing concern, and I hope that this latest information means that we will soon have our academy graduate back fit for an extended time once he gets over his current issues.

Smith Rowe does have a challenge on his hands breaking his way back into the starting XI, but he remains a key player regardless, especially with his ability to change the game off the bench also.

Patrick

