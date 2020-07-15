Emiliano Martinez comes in for praise from even Arsenal’s most bitter rivals

Emiliano Martinez has filled in well between the sticks at Arsenal in the absence of the injured Bernd Leno.

The Argentinean wasn’t expecting to be given his chance this season, but he has managed to cope well since becoming the club’s first choice.

The latest opponent that he faced and made a fine impression on is Tottenham, and the Lilywhites’ manager couldn’t help but hail him.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Tottenham and there was nothing Martinez could do to prevent both goals, however, he made some fine saves in the game that were notable ones.

Firstly, he did very well to tip a long-range shot from Ben Davies on to the bar and got down well in the second half to make another fine save and deny Harry Kane a goal.

Watching on from his managers’ area, Mourinho was impressed by the keeper’s performance and he made sure to talk about him since the game.

“What a save. I think an amazing save by Martinez, just a little touch,” Mourinho said via Talk Sports.

“He’s playing so well to be honest and that amazing save, but fantastic strike.”

The Argentinean will hope that he is doing enough to be a genuine contender for the number one spot when Bernd Leno returns to action.