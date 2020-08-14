Emiliano Martinez delivers fresh first choice warning to Arsenal

Arsenal has been warned by Emiliano Martinez that there are a number of teams that are willing to offer him their number one goalkeeping position should the Gunners have plans to relegate him back to the substitute bench.

The Argentinean had never had a run of games in the Arsenal first team until the restart of the just-concluded season when Bernd Leno became injured.

The German couldn’t take part in any of Arsenal’s games again, but Martinez ensured that he was not missed with some very fine performances.

The Argentinean had lots of doubters initially, with some even suggesting that the club needed to make a move for a better goalie as a replacement for Leno.

However, when he started between the post for the Gunners, he ensured that he impressed so well that there are talks of him being better than the club’s first choice now.

He was in impressive form as the Gunners beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup, and it seems he will no longer want to be a second choice goalkeeper.

The Argentine told Marca: “I want to stay at Arsenal, but if I play more minutes.

“Because on a personal level, I have an age, I am in a game confidence that I need to add as many minutes as possible.

“I am in the sights of ten teams in Europe. But I can’t say who those clubs are, because it’s nothing concrete.

“I still do not have the clear situation with Arsenal, when I have it when I return I will make the best decision for my career.”