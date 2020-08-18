Emiliano Martinez delivers yet another warning to Arsenal

Arsenal faces a tough job in keeping hold of Emiliano Martinez beyond this summer if they cannot guarantee that he will be the club’s number one.

After ten years at the club, the Argentinean eventually got his break in the first team this year after Bernd Leno had to miss the end of the season through injury.

He was one of the club’s most outstanding performers in those games and he played a starring role as the Gunners won their 14th FA Cup trophy.

There have been fears that after tasting what it feels like to play regularly for the Gunners, the Argentinean will not want to become the second choice again and he has confirmed that.

A few days ago, he told a news outlet that there are around 10 teams looking to sign him and they are prepared to make him their first-choice goalkeeper.

He has spoken out on his future again and he is still insisting that if he doesn’t get the chance to play regularly, he will leave.

“The first loans were always with the option of returning to the club. When I came back from the last loan to Reading, I said that I didn’t want to leave anymore, that now was my time,” Martínez told Argentinean publication Clarín as quoted by the Mirror.

“I wanted to be given the chance or if not, yes, leave.

“I didn’t want to know anything more if they didn’t give me the opportunity. Unai Emery gave me the chance to go toe-to-toe with Leno this season and it ended as it ended.”

“My goal is to play as much as possible at Arsenal and that’s why when I return I will speak with the coach to decide my future,” Martinez continued.

“Leno was already recovered for the final and I played the same.

“We’ll see. I don’t want to go back to the bench and go months and months without playing. I’ll decide the best option for my career.”

When pressed on whether that meant he’d leave if he didn’t play, he added: “Definitely, yes.”