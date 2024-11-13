Emily Fox, Arsenal’s Player of the Match against Juventus Women just keeps getting better

Arsenal women have followed up their 5-star perfomance versus Brighton with another top perfomance in Europe versus Juventus women.

On paper, the clash with Juventus was a tricky affair; Arsenal were meeting an Italian side that had only drawn one and lost one of their last 13 games.

Even so, Juve’s domestic form didn’t matter as our Gunners dispatched them easily, picking up a comfortable 4-0 win.

As has been the case in recent weeks, the Gunners stepped up to maintain Renee Sleger’s unbeaten run. Despite every gunner bringing their A-game, Emily Fox stood out in the match against Juventus. The American fullback consistently delivers exceptional performances; the Champions League match against Juventus was no different.

Fox left North Carolina Courage to join Arsenal on a free transfer last January. Coming from playing in the NWSL, a dream league for many girls, the US fullback is slowly cementing her name in European football.

Against Juventus, her performance demonstrated why she eagerly anticipated playing in the Champions League. She made such an impact that they named her the Player of the Match, despite not having her name on the score sheet.

Despite being a fullback, she managed to accumulate 25 touches in the final third, a feat only surpassed by Caitlin Foord. She had most touches overall, played most passes, hit the most shots (2), and created the most shot-creating actions (4).

Emily Fox’s signing might have been the best gift Sporting Director Edu and coach Jonas Eidevall left us.

Michelle M

