Emily Fox blown away by Arsenal Women fans and “can’t wait to be a part of it”

Finally, on Thursday January 11th, Arsenal Women unveiled their new right back, Emily Fox.

As Arsenal women’s fans, we expected her to be unveiled soon when there was talk of her joining and photos of her with the Arsenal women at warm weather training in Portugal emerged.

Well, she’s now a Gunner, and it’s worth noting that in her first interview as a Gunner, she stated that Gooner’s constant support for the girls was one of the factors that convinced her that Arsenal was the ideal club for her after she left NWSL side North Carolina Courage.

Fox considers herself fortunate to have been present at the Emirates Stadium when our Gunners defeated Chelsea 4-1. Saying the repeated applause and jubilations from the nearly sold-out Emirates audience warmed her heart and made her want to be a part of it from start to finish. She wants to play for Arsenal and feel the joy that comes with being on a team with so much support.

“I was at the Arsenal v Chelsea game before the break, and to be at the Emirates and to be seeing an almost sold-out crowd for a league match, it was unbelievable,” said Fox via Arsenal.com

“It’s definitely a moment that even as a fan, I won’t forget, just in terms of the environment and the fans. I felt like the entire time I was there, the environment, the level, the loudness, it was the same the entire time and that was something I had never experienced before. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

I, like a lot you I guess (?), was at that record-breaking match when our Gunners smashed Chelsea 4-1!

Arsenal Women are changing the game for women in a big way. They have a charm that makes people want to watch them play. It is good that players acknowledge what the fans have to offer. The Gooners have a lot of love for Arsenal Women. I guess it’s time for them to return the favour by winning trophies we can all brag about!

COYGW!

