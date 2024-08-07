Emily Fox confirmed as fully fit with another 120 mins game as USA Women reach Olympic Final

After watching the United States’ women’s Olympic quarterfinal victory against Japan last weekend, most Arsenal fans were concerned. Arsenal left-back Emily Fox, who joined from North Carolina Courage in the winter transfer window, continued to impress the Gooners watching that match.

Fox had a wonderful game, but just as she was about to tell herself, “Another great day at the office,” in the last minutes of that game, she suffered a painful fall after battling for the ball and clearing it to block Japan’s charge. Given that you were already aware of this, the primary concern was the extent of her injury.

If you missed any updates on Fox, it turns out that the situation at the end of the USA versus Japan game was merely an injury scare. Fox was cleared to train on Monday; she did that and went on to be named in Emma Hayes’ US line-up against Germany on Tuesday.

Well, she did play every minute of the 120-minute battle to qualify for the Olympics. After 90 minutes, the game remained tied 0-0, necessitating an additional 30 minutes. Sophia Smith of the Portland Thorns scored five minutes into the first extra half to give the USA a 1-0 triumph. The Gooners must have been pleased with Fox’s fitness and performance throughout the game.

Nobody wants to see the left-back, who has already suffered two ACL injuries in her career, suffer another. We wish her and her US teammates the best of luck in the final.

