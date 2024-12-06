Emily Fox is a hit with Gooners who voted her Arsenal Women’s November Player of the Month

Emily Fox, Alessia Russo, Daphne van Domselaar, and Steph Catley, who had impressive performances in November, received nominations for the November Arsenal Women’s player of the month award. Gooners had the opportunity to vote and determine who they thought was deserving of the monthly award.

The votes are out. Emily Fox, our American right-back, won the November Player of the Month award.

🥁 Introducing our Player of the Month for November… 🥇 Emily Fox 👏 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 4, 2024

As outstanding as Fox has been since moving to Arsenal, from North Carolina Courage, in January 2024, it is noteworthy that she had never won the Gunner women’s player of the month award (this is her first).

Fox was impressive, while our Gunner women remained unbeaten in November, winning 4 of the 5 games and drawing the other game. They not only kept their title hopes alive, but also secured a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

In attack or defence, Emily Fox stepped up; she assisted Alessia Russo for the England striker’s goal against Manchester United in that 1-1 draw with the Red Devils. Fox’s spirited performance on the European stage earned her the Player of the Match award as Arsenal defeated Juventus 4-0 in Italy.

“I think right now we are all very confident in each other and ourselves. With the entire team, we felt together,” Fox recently remarked prior to the international break, while she was putting up the player of the month performances.

“Each game has been very difficult, and we have been learning from each other. We’re learning from the hiccups at the start of the season.”

Arsenal had a rough start to the season, but they managed to turn things around. If the Gunners end the season in glory, whether with the WSL title or the Champions League trophy, Fox’s performance during this period will play a significant role.

Emily Fox is arguably Arsenal’s signing of the year. Articles have been written and will continue to be written about how she has revitalized the Arsenal Women’s right hand side.

What are your thoughts?

Michelle M

