Emily Fox’s USWNT suffer shock 0-2 defeat to Mexico in CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Arsenal Women currently have 3 players in the US, competing in the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. Emily Fox is playing with her US national team USWNT, and Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo are representing their Canada national team CANWNT.

Emily Fox‘s US has already secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament, but were aiming to secure the top position in Group A with either a win or a draw against Mexico, in Carson, California.

Mexico however clinched a stunning 2-0 victory against the United States, claiming the top spot in Group A, outshining the four-time World Champions.

Mexico’s Jacqueline Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo were the heroes of the match, breaking Mexico’s 16-game losing streak against USWNT.

This win marked only the second time since 1991 that Mexico has defeated the US, the previous triumph dating back to November 2010.

Ovalle struck first for Mexico in the 38th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Becky Sauerbrunn, to lift the ball over goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Pelayo, coming on as a substitute, sealed the deal in the second minute of stoppage time in the second half with a remarkable long-range curling shot over Naeher.

Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo‘s CANWNT are top of their group, having won 2 games and with one to play.

As the group stage concludes on Wednesday 28th February, the top two teams along with the two best third-place finishers will be reseeded for the knockout stage.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd March, with the final of the 12-team tournament set to take place on March 10th in San Diego, California.

Michelle M

