Emirates Cup tickets go on general sale today with possible format change

Arsenal are set to bring back the Emirates Cup this summer for the first time since 2019, and currently looks set to be played with just two teams for the first time.

For the first 10 editions of the competition saw four teams enter directly into the semi-final stages, with our side winning five of the ten tournaments held at our home stadium. After some maintenance work on the Emirates in the summer of 2018, we brought the competition back in 2019, this time with two women’s teams facing off, and two men’s teams facing off in two separate finals, and it remains to be seen whether this will be the plan once again.

Currently Seville will face Arsenal on July 30 in what looks set to be the final, but there is nothing in the official announcement which would lead you to believe that any other teams will be involved in this year’s festivities.

There are a number of different tickets available at present and you would imagine that you would get to see all your favourite players at some point during the 90 minutes with it likely to be one of our last friendlies before the Premier League season gets underway.

Will you be looking to tune in or will you be snapping up tickets for the event?

