Emirates set to bounce again! 50k tickets sold for WSL NLD clash Arsenal Women v Tottenham

Arsenal Women will welcome Tottehham Hotspur Women to Emirates Stadium, on Sunday 3rd March 2024. Kick-off: 12.30PM UK. The match will be shown live on BBC2, BBCiPlayer and the BBCSport website. This is a north London derby, where our Gunners will be looking to get revenge on Tottenham, after the spuds beat us 1-0 in December – for the first time ever!

50,000+ tickets sold, Gooners 👏 The North London derby | 03.03.2024 Bring the energy. COYG. ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 25, 2024

Arsenal’s last north London derby match, against Tottenham at Emirates, saw Arsenal set a new WSL attendance record of 47,367. in September 2023. Ticket sales for the NLD clash have already surpassed that! What an achievement, and there are still nearly a week of sales to go.. The last time round, our Gunners put on a great show, annihilating Tottenham 4-0.

Arsenal Women hold the top 5 WSL attendance spots, after breaking the WSL attendance record last weekend, when our Gunners beat Manchester United 3-1 at a SOLD-OUT Emirates Stadium. The official attendance was 60,160. After this match, our Gunners will hold the top 6 WSL attendance spots..

The growth in the women’s game is incredible, and Arsenal Women are definitely at the forefront of that movement.

Many of our Arsenal Women are currently on international duty, with their respective national teams. Emily Fox’, Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo are in the US, competing in the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup 2024. None of these Arsenal players will be available for this north London Derby. Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord & Kyra Cooney-Cross are in Australia and are set to return after their match against Uzbekistan, in the sold-out Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, on 28th February. Hopefully they will be match-fit after travelling.

All other Arsenal players are playing in Europe, either in Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers, UEFA Women’s Nations league matches or friendlies. Hopefully all will return fit and healthy, and be match ready for Tottenham.

Hoping to see our Gunners on fire on Sunday!

Have you got tickets for the north London derby? Should be a fabulous day out, as always!

COYGW!

Michelle M

