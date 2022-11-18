The Emirates Stadium will be ‘bare’ for Arsenal’s clash with Man Utd Women

Emirates Stadium will be ‘bare’ for Arsenal’s WSL clash with Man Utd Women By Michelle

The Emirates Stadium artworks featuring 32 Arsenal legends in an embrace, that wraps around the stadium, are in the process of being taken down.

The artworks which have been in place since the 2009/10 season had become very faded over the years, necessitating their removal.

Replacement artworks were due to be installed before Arsenal’s Boxing Day match against West Ham United but there are some last-minute adjustments being made by the team responsible, led by Turner prize winner Jeremy Deller, after a final consultation with a supporter consultation group.

The new artworks now won’t be in place until January which means anyone going to Emirates Stadium for this weekend’s Women’s Super League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United will see a ‘bare’ stadium.

Arsenal have made it clear throughout the process that the aim of the project is to create designs that ‘express what Arsenal means in 2023’. It will be very interesting to see those new artworks in January. They should definitely be in place before Arsenal’s next big WSL clash, when Arsenal take on current champions Chelsea Women at Emirates Stadium.

