Emma Hayes’ “male agression” comment after Arsenal Women’s Cup Final win was not acceptable

I agree with Jonas Eidevall’s being uncomfortable with Emma Hayes’ description of him using ‘male aggression’.

Tell anyone who’s experienced abuse that aggression consists of a football manager ranting on the touchline.

For clarification both Arsenal and Chelsea were asked did they want to use the multi ball system or just one ball in the Continental Cup?

Our opponents didn’t want multi ball so the rule is, that if clubs can’t agree, the same ball will be used.

In other words, the Blues got their wish. That was until they were losing. Wanting to speed up the game, they suddenly wanted to change protocol because it now suited them.

Mr Eidevall pointed this out and stood up for his players best interest, like any coach around the world would have. After all the Swede is being paid a lot of money to win trophies for Arsenal so naturally will be competitive.

This is why he was pushed by Hayes at the final whistle after she rejected his handshake. The irony being that that act was the most aggressive one of the whole afternoon, which contradicts her stance of wanting to be a role model.

Surely, it’s better for children to witness you congratulate the winners, no matter what’s gone on in the match?

Normally a tradition in Britain.

Whisper it quietly, but if the result had gone differently why do I sense Hayes would have shaken his hand?

Wouldn’t it be ideal if everyone on the touchline was respectful?

That all were polite to the 4th official?

That players don’t swear at each other or surround the officials?

That’s not impossible as it happens in Rugby, but in football it’s all been common for decades.

On Saturday Vincent Kompany was sent off for his language.

After the last round of the FA Cup Klopp was rude to a journalist.

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are famous for how passive aggressive they can be at times.

These are all examples of aggression, more aggressive then what Eidevall did at the weekend. Yet never explained as ‘male aggression’.

The WSL equally has players disagree with their peers, argue with the refs and not behave in the dugout. Again, that would just be described as aggression. There would be no need to add the world female and probably would be a backlash if you did?

Imagine a female in charge of Prem club having her attitude defined by her gender. There would be uproar.

So, what Hayes actually finds unacceptable is not how managers conduct themselves, but what sex you happen to be. Males can be rude to males and females can debate with females but not males disagreeing with females.

Being treated differently because of what you look like …. there is a word for that.

Hayes is great at what she does, but she has let herself down here. While the UK battles with the likes of Joey Barton for the national sport to filled with equality, this is the opposite.

Mr Barton isn’t comfortable with the amount of females who talk about men’s football, stressing the women’s version should be viewed as a separate entity.

Here’s the boss of the Champions of the Women’s Super League clearly not comfortable with male representation. In the Final she didn’t see a manager being a manager, she saw gender.

The 47-year-old has done so much to help grow the interest of women’s football in England, but this is a setback. She lives in a country who are wanting women footballers to receive identical standards to men in terms of training, travel, accommodation and stadiums. If she thinks that’s a topic in her homeland, wait till she moves to America who’s national team demand equal pay, etc.

She can’t have it both ways.

She either wants girls to be judged on talent and treated as professionals or deep down wants allowances because of gender?

She wants women to be presented as strong and independent when it means sponsorship and TV deals, but essentially what she was saying on Sunday, is my players are girls so should be protected from a male manager.

In other words, she wants equality …. when it suits her?

No matter gender, race, religion, etc, the football pitch should not discriminate, the ball should be kicked without prejudice.

If you want to play at the highest level – and I support all individuals getting to that stage, you have to accept the footballing culture and community.

Not saying this is right, but if you want to play in a Cup Final, broadcast on TV, in a professional stadium where you are now paid to be a professional athlete, you have to accept that in the final minutes, a rival manager is going to want to waste time, and feelings are not a priority when thousands of pounds are at stake.

This applies to any gender; Mikel Arteta would do the same against Rob Edwards. It would be accepted as part of the sport and not labelled ‘male aggression’.

The example Hayes set over Easter weekend was that gender clearly remains an issue for her.

Being defeated by a man is 100 percent an issue and shaking his hand a perceived weakness.

When in reality, youngsters would have learnt so much more if she had the class to accept the handshake. Which most managers have the grace to do, no matter what has gone on the touchline.

Gender should never have been an issue.

Dan Smith

