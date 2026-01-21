Emmanuel Eboue sends a message to Nwaneri ahead of his move to Marseille

As Ethan Nwaneri moves closer to completing a loan switch to Olympique Marseille this month, former Arsenal player Emmanuel Eboue has spoken about the importance of patience for young talents trying to establish themselves at the club. His comments come at a time when Arsenal’s youngsters are navigating the challenges of development within a highly competitive squad.

Last season, Nwaneri enjoyed opportunities to feature regularly for the Gunners and was widely expected to build on that momentum during the current campaign. Expectations were high that he would continue to earn starts and gradually cement his place in the first team. However, Arsenal’s decision to strengthen their squad with more established players in the most recent transfer window significantly reduced his chances of securing consistent minutes.

Limited Opportunities but Continued Development

The increased competition for places has made it difficult for Nwaneri to receive the game time required for steady progression this season. This lack of minutes has inevitably slowed his on-pitch development, even though his potential remains highly regarded within the club. Despite this, the youngster has benefited from training alongside some of the best players in the world over recent months, an experience that has contributed positively to his overall growth and understanding of the game.

Arsenal have now agreed to allow him to leave on loan and complete the remainder of the season at Olympique Marseille. The club believe the move will place him under the guidance of a manager capable of nurturing young talent, while also exposing him to a demanding environment that should accelerate his development through regular competitive football.

Eboue Urges Patience

Eboue has urged Arsenal’s young players to remain patient and focused, even when opportunities are limited. Speaking, as reported by Metro Sport, he said, “They have to be patient. They have to learn how to do their best with whatever minutes they get this year. And I think next year it will be good for them. Some young players rush too much because they want to play and ask their club to go on loan. So I think for them, they should stay and learn more playing under Arteta.”