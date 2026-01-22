Emmanuel Eboue wants Arsenal’s wingers to focus more on Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to replicate his prolific scoring form at Arsenal, and concerns are growing about the team’s effectiveness in utilising the Swedish striker. While expectations were high following his arrival, his struggles in front of goal have prompted debate about whether the issue lies with the player or the system around him.

Gyokeres adaptation at Arsenal

Gyokeres was among the most effective strikers in world football last season during his time at Sporting Club, attracting attention from several major clubs across Europe. Arsenal secured his signature after he made it clear that he would not join another side, forcing Sporting Club to reach an agreement with the Gunners. His arrival at the Emirates was widely viewed as a major statement of intent.

Many believed Arsenal had signed one of the finest forwards in the game and that he would add a new dimension to their attack. However, his time in north London has not gone as planned. Gyokeres has struggled to score regularly, and the team has been unable to replicate the conditions that previously allowed him to thrive. Despite this, Arsenal remain confident that improved performances will come, believing his qualities are still evident.

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue feels the cause of the problem is clear. After closely following the club this season, he believes Gyokeres is not being supplied often enough by those around him.

Eboue highlights the winger’s responsibility

Eboue shared his assessment, according to the Metro, pointing to the role of Arsenal’s wide players in limiting the striker’s impact. He said, ‘I watched him a lot when he played in Portugal, and he is a very good striker.

‘He is strong, but the problem is that the wingers don’t use him often enough. All of them want to score, but he is the striker. His job is to score.

‘Henry always told me, [Gael] Clichy, Ashley Cole and all the other guys, that he was the striker. He needed to score. He told us that he knew we wanted to score, but our job was not to score. Our job was to produce chances.’

Eboue’s comments underline a belief that Arsenal’s attacking balance may need adjustment. If Gyokeres is to rediscover his best form, greater emphasis on supplying him could prove crucial as the season progresses.