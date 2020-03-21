Emmanuel Petit Barcelona comments are a warning that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should listen to

Emmanuel Petit discusses his and Philippe Coutinho’s regret at joining Barcelona, Aubameyang should learn

In what should be a warning to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emmanuel Petit has admitted that he regrets leaving Arsenal for Barcelona when they were on the cusp of something great.

He also reckons that Philippe Coutinho will be full of regret after swapping Anfield for a “dream” move to FC Barcelona.

The Brazilian’s dream move has become a nightmare and the Catalans have now shipped him out on loan to Bayern Munich, while Liverpool has won three trophies in the last year.

Petit said he kept questioning his decision making when he went to Barcelona and had to watch from afar as Arsenal became a dominant force in English football at the turn of the millennium.

“If I was Philippe Coutinho, every morning I would wake up and think to myself, ‘Why, why, did I sign [for Barcelona] in Spain?'” Petit told Mirror Football.

“And do you know why I say this? Because, I can remember the time when I’d wake up, when I was at Barcelona, when I left Arsenal, and I was thinking the same way, ‘Why did I leave? Why did I leave? Why did I leave?'”

“And to be honest with you I am sure Coutinho has been asking himself the same question for a while now. He left for Bayern Munich, he does sometimes play well but he’s not really a first-team player.”

Aubameyang is the latest player to be linked with a move to Barcelona and the Gabonese attacker seems to have had his head turned over the move.

Arsenal fans will hope that their captain learns from Petit and Coutinho experience and stays put at the Emirates.