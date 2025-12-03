Emmanuel Petit expects Arsenal to win next few matches after Chelsea draw

Arsenal’s draw against Chelsea at the weekend has seen them drop four points from their last three Premier League matches, marking a less-than-ideal run for a team aiming to secure the title this season. Despite this, the Gunners have remained at the summit, largely because their rivals have not been able to capitalise with consistently strong performances. Arsenal possesses one of the strongest squads in Europe, yet squad strength alone does not guarantee victory in every fixture, and recent results have highlighted the need for focus and consistency.

Importance of the Brentford Fixture

Arsenal’s next challenge comes in the form of Brentford, a team capable of taking points off the Gunners, as they have shown in previous encounters. Securing a win in this game is vital, as failure to do so could reduce the gap between Arsenal and the chasing pack, undermining their position at the top of the table. The match represents a significant opportunity to reinforce their dominance and maintain momentum, and all parties involved are aware of its importance.

Emmanuel Petit’s Perspective

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has expressed confidence that the Gunners will return to winning ways against the Bees. Speaking via Metro Sport, he said, “Arsenal must win at the Emirates. When I look at the schedule of the upcoming games until Christmas, they have so called easy games. This is an opportunity over the next five games to increase the gap with the top teams in the Premier League. So, definitely a victory for Arsenal.”

Petit’s remarks emphasise the expectation that Arsenal should capitalise on fixtures like this to strengthen their title challenge. While the draw against Chelsea was a reminder of the potential vulnerabilities in the team, a strong performance against Brentford is seen as essential to maintaining the momentum needed to remain at the top of the Premier League.

