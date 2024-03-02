Emmanuel Petit explains why Arsenal should sign Brighton youngster

Emmanuel Petit has explained why Arsenal needs another striker and recommends Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. The teenager has been a striking sensation in the Premier League this season and is expected to become one of Brighton’s next big-money sales.

The Seagulls are grooming him to become a lethal striker and are aware he will eventually leave them for a significant fee.

Arsenal has added him to their list of targets to enhance their squad when the transfer window reopens, but he is not the only player they are interested in. The Gunners are also pursuing Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, among other strikers.

However, signing Osimhen might prove challenging, as Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on the Nigerian. Petit has recommended Ferguson as a potential addition to Arsenal’s squad.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Gabriel Jesus always gives his all, but he always lacks the coolness in front of the opposing goal.

“Maybe a well-known newcomer would somehow give him wings. Evan Ferguson would prevail because of his effectiveness & his coolness.

“I think Osimhen will move somewhere else, like PSG or Manchester United.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ferguson has had a very good start to his Premier League career, but the striker is still at the early stage of his trade and needs to develop further.

We need a more established striker who will deliver as soon as he joins us and not need more time to develop.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…