Emmanuel Petit gives his opinion on Nketiah replacing Jesus

Former Arsenal man Emmanuel Petit admits Eddie Nketiah is a talented player, but he insists the Englishman cannot replace Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus was injured while playing for Brazil at the World Cup and will be sidelined for some months, handing a unique chance to Nketiah to become Arsenal’s first-choice striker.

However, the Englishman has hardly played all season and didn’t do so much to show he is ready during the midseason friendly games.

Speaking about the situation, Petit said via The Sun:

“Nketiah is a good player but he is still young. He is gaining experience all the time, but you can’t replace Jesus with Nketiah and expect the same results. It is too soon for him. If you put him in and expect that, that is not fair on the player, but his time will come.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah was in terrific form at the end of last season, and we thought he would be the first choice in this campaign, but Arsenal landed Jesus.

He has played only in Europe and the Carabao Cup so far and has not done particularly badly.

Fans will hope he will even be better when he starts matches regularly as the club’s first-choice striker. But if he does not score enough goals by January, we probably should buy a new striker.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Reiss Nelson’s sad interview before his heart-breaking injury.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids