Emmanuel Petit joins calls for Arsenal to gamble on French midfielder

Emmanuel Petit has joined the ranks of former Arsenal players advocating for the club to consider a move for Paul Pogba, despite the midfielder’s tumultuous recent history. Pogba has been sidelined since the beginning of last season due to a suspension but is set to resume training in January and be eligible to play by March. Currently, he remains under contract with Juventus, but the Italian giants are reportedly keen to part ways with the French international.

Petit, who enjoyed a successful career at Arsenal, believes that Pogba could still make a significant impact if given the opportunity. He said as quoted by the Sun, “Honestly, Arsenal should 100 per cent gamble on signing Paul Pogba. He will give everything on the pitch. It will take him a few weeks to get fully fit, but he will be so eager to wash his name. There is a motivation that is priceless to a manager like Mikel Arteta”. Petit’s comments reflect a sentiment among some that Pogba, when fit, possesses the talent and drive to contribute meaningfully to any top club.

However, the current Arsenal squad boasts a wealth of midfield talent, including players who have been instrumental in their recent successes. The Gunners are not actively pursuing Pogba at this time, which raises questions about the necessity and fit of such a signing. With the likes of record signing Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz in their ranks, Arsenal seems to have solidified its midfield options, making the addition of Pogba less pressing.

Moreover, one might argue that if Pogba were truly a player worth keeping, Juventus would not be looking to sever ties. His recent struggles with form and fitness could suggest a risk that Arsenal may not want to take. Signing a player who has been deemed surplus to requirements by a club of Juventus’s stature might not align with Arsenal’s aspirations or their current trajectory under Mikel Arteta.

In conclusion, while Petit’s endorsement of Pogba highlights the midfielder’s potential and the desire for redemption, it also invites scrutiny regarding whether he fits into Arsenal’s well-oiled machine. The Gunners have worked hard to build a competitive squad, and any potential signings will need to enhance their standing rather than create unnecessary complications. The club’s focus should remain on players who can seamlessly integrate into their current framework and contribute to their pursuit of silverware.

