Emmanuel Petit names player Arsenal has missed this season

Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal have missed Bukayo Saka enormously during periods of this season, with the winger continuing to prove his importance following his recent return from injury. The England international has once again become one of the club’s most influential players as Arsenal prepare for the decisive final weeks of the campaign.

Saka has been a key figure for Arsenal over recent seasons and remains one of the most important members of Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, injuries have disrupted his campaign at various stages, forcing him to miss several important matches for both club and country.

The attacker recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and his performances since coming back have quickly reminded supporters and pundits of his immense value to the team. In recent matches, Saka has shown his ability to influence games through goals, creativity, and overall attacking presence.

Arsenal Depend Heavily On Saka Influence

Arsenal are eager to keep the winger fit for the remainder of the season as they continue competing for major honours. The club understands that Saka’s form and fitness could play a decisive role in determining whether they finish the campaign with silverware.

The Gunners consider him one of the most important players at the Emirates and continue to manage his workload carefully following his return from injury. His influence on the team has become increasingly clear whenever he is unavailable.

According to the Metro, former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Saka’s absence earlier in the season had a major effect on the team’s performances and overall momentum.

Speaking about the winger’s importance, Petit said: “Viktor Gyokeres was missing Bukayo Saka; he was out for months, while Martin Odegaard spent long periods on the bench. Can you imagine where Arsenal would’ve been if those players had been fit all season?”

Petit Believes Saka Could Decide Season

Petit also highlighted the impact Saka could have during the closing weeks of the campaign as Arsenal continue chasing success in both domestic and European competitions.

Continuing his comments, Petit added, “We can see now how badly Saka was missed, his return might be what wins Arsenal the Premier League and the Champions League.

“Without him, it could’ve been nothing. I think he’s mentally and physically fresh. He’s got some life in his legs, Arteta is managing him carefully because you cannot take any risks with him.

“They still have four games to play, three in the Premier League and one Champions League final.”