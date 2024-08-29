Emmanuel Petit names player that could help Arsenal secure the title

Former Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit strongly believes that the Gunners could boost their chances of winning the Premier League by signing Ivan Toney.

The striker has been on the radar of top European clubs for some time, but in recent weeks, there hasn’t been significant interest from any of them.

Toney is now considering a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in the world.

However, he has yet to commit to the Saudi offer and still has the option to join one of Europe’s top clubs.

Arsenal could make a late move for the Brentford forward, and Petit urges the Gunners to do so if they are serious about winning the Premier League title.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I think Nico Williams or someone like Ivan Toney could replicate Haaland’s output at Arsenal.

‘Toney has a great relationship with Bryan Mbeumo, understanding the timing and movements of your teammates is something important for Arsenal and I think he could be the man that spearheads them to the title – a late move could do them wonders.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is one of the best goalscorers in the game, and the striker could strengthen us further if we are serious about winning titles.

However, there is probably a reason why Mikel Arteta has not pushed to sign him this summer as we had expected.

