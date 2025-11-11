Emmanuel Petit names two stars he wanted at Arsenal

Emmanuel Petit has shared his thoughts on two players he wished Arsenal had managed to sign before they joined rival Premier League clubs. According to Metro Sport, the former Gunners midfielder revealed that he had hoped to see both Moise Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in an Arsenal shirt, believing the pair would have made excellent additions to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have made significant progress in recent seasons, focusing their transfer strategy on acquiring top talent from across Europe and within the Premier League. The club broke its transfer record to sign Declan Rice and has continued to invest heavily in players who can elevate the squad. Despite this ambition and spending power, Petit reflected on two transfers that, in his view, slipped away from Arsenal’s grasp.

Petit’s View on Missed Opportunities

Petit singled out Chelsea’s Moise Caicedo and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister as players who would have perfectly suited Arsenal’s style of play. Caicedo was a long-term target for the Gunners during his time at Brighton, and the midfielder even expressed a desire to join the club publicly before Chelsea eventually secured his signature for a significant fee.

Arsenal were not seriously linked with Mac Allister, yet Petit believes the Argentine, who has developed into one of the league’s most composed and creative midfielders, would have thrived under Arteta. Reflecting on both players, Petit said, “When Caicedo was at Brighton, I wanted Arsenal to sign him and Mac Allister together. Mac Allister has gone on to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and won the trophy last year, Caicedo is now one of the best, too.”

Arsenal’s Transfer Ambitions Moving Forward

Petit’s comments underline how challenging it can be for even top clubs to secure their desired signings in an increasingly competitive market. Arsenal’s transfer strategy under Arteta has focused on identifying players who fit seamlessly into the team’s tactical framework while also aligning with the club’s long-term goals.

Although the Gunners missed out on both Caicedo and Mac Allister, their recruitment in recent windows has been largely successful, with key signings improving the team’s overall quality and consistency. The Gunners are expected to maintain their ambition in future transfer periods, continuing to pursue players with the intelligence, versatility, and determination that define Arteta’s project.

For Petit, the admiration for Caicedo and Mac Allister reflects a recognition of the qualities that Arsenal value most: technical excellence, work ethic, and the ability to perform at the highest level.

