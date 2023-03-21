Emmanuel Petit says Arsenal defender is “too soft”

Emmanuel Petit has commented on Arsenal defender Rob Holding and admits he does not trust the Englishman.

Holding has hardly played football all season as William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes form a solid partnership at the back for the club.

However, Saliba missed the game against Crystal Palace and the Englishman stepped up to replace the Frenchman.

He did well, with Bukayo Saka hugging him at full-time and singing his praises.

However, Petit does not share that view and said on Premier League productions, as quoted by HITC:

“Rob Holding, I am not a big fan of him, to be honest.

“I think he is too soft, as a defender. It’s such as shame also to see Tomiyasu injured. I would have preferred to have played with Ben White as a central defender.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding is one of our reliable squad players, even though he does not play often and did well in the game against Crystal Palace.

The defender might not be as top-quality as Saliba and Gabriel are, but he is good enough to get the job done.

We need to support him whenever he steps on the pitch because that will go a long way in helping him perform well.

WATCH – A very happy Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s pivotal win over Crystal Palace

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids