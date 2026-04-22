Emmanuel Petit says Arsenal must replace their wingers

Emmanuel Petit can see considerable quality within the current Arsenal squad, but he believes the team still need stronger options out wide and does not possess enough world-class players in those positions. His comments come as Arsenal continue their pursuit of major honours.

The Gunners have some of the finest players in the game within their present group, and in many areas of the pitch, they have consistently shown they possess the quality required to compete at the highest level.

Strengths And Weaknesses

In defence, Arsenal are regarded as one of the strongest teams in the world, which helps explain why they rarely concede three goals in matches. Their organisation, discipline and structure have become key features of the side under Mikel Arteta.

However, at the other end of the pitch, they also do not regularly score three goals per game. That has led to questions over whether the team have enough cutting edge in attacking areas during the biggest matches.

If a team wants to be truly successful, it must be more clinical in front of the goal, and every attacking role needs to function at a high enough level for that to happen. Arsenal’s balance between control and creativity, therefore, remains an important discussion point.

Petit now sees the wing positions as an area that requires improvement, believing additional elite quality could help lift the side to another level.

Petit Calls For Better Wingers

Speaking via Metro Sport, Petit said: ‘If Arsenal want to reach the next step, which means playing probably better football, good football the whole season, they have to bring talented wingers.

‘Look at Bayern Munich. Look at Paris Saint-Germain. Those teams who play very good, controlling football and are winning the best prizes have that kind of player.

‘Arsenal have Bukayo Saka, who has been injured and had a really bad season so far. Noni Madueke, for me, is a good player, but he’s not among the best in this position.’

His comments underline the belief that Arsenal may need greater depth and more decisive wide players if they are to compete consistently with Europe’s elite. While the squad already has many strengths, Petit feels improvements in those roles could be the difference between challenging and winning.