Emmanuel Petit says Nwaneri’s goal is a message to Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus endured a frustrating afternoon in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, playing the full 90 minutes without finding the back of the net. The match, which showcased Arsenal’s dominance, also highlighted Jesus’ ongoing struggles with form and consistency. The Brazilian striker has faced scrutiny this season, and this game provided an opportunity to silence his critics. However, he failed to capitalise, leaving doubts about his place in the squad.

Adding to Jesus’ woes, 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri made an emphatic impact. Introduced with just eight minutes of regular time remaining, the talented youngster scored Arsenal’s third goal, capping off a memorable cameo. Nwaneri has been pushing for more minutes, and his clinical finish has intensified calls for Mikel Arteta to trust him more. The teenager’s performance has sparked debate about whether he could eventually challenge Jesus for a starting role.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Nwaneri’s goal sends a concerning signal to Jesus. Speaking on Premier League Productions, Petit remarked: “It sends a bad message to Gabriel Jesus, who was on the pitch for at least an hour. After ten minutes, Nwaneri scored a goal. He is a promising young guy with a bright future, and I hope he gets more time to play.”

Jesus’ form has been inconsistent, and his inability to trouble Nottingham Forest’s defence underscores the need for improvement. While Arteta rested Kai Havertz to provide Jesus with a chance to prove himself, the Brazilian striker’s lack of impact could lead to reduced opportunities in future games. The emergence of Nwaneri as a viable attacking option only adds pressure on Jesus to step up his performances.

For Arsenal, having young talents like Nwaneri pushing established players is a positive sign. However, for Gabriel Jesus, it means he must urgently rediscover the form that made him such a valuable acquisition for the Gunners.