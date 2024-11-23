Emmanuel Petit says Nwaneri’s goal is a message to Gabriel Jesus

Nwaneri v Forest
Gabriel Jesus endured a frustrating afternoon in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, playing the full 90 minutes without finding the back of the net. The match, which showcased Arsenal’s dominance, also highlighted Jesus’ ongoing struggles with form and consistency. The Brazilian striker has faced scrutiny this season, and this game provided an opportunity to silence his critics. However, he failed to capitalise, leaving doubts about his place in the squad.

Adding to Jesus’ woes, 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri made an emphatic impact. Introduced with just eight minutes of regular time remaining, the talented youngster scored Arsenal’s third goal, capping off a memorable cameo. Nwaneri has been pushing for more minutes, and his clinical finish has intensified calls for Mikel Arteta to trust him more. The teenager’s performance has sparked debate about whether he could eventually challenge Jesus for a starting role.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Nwaneri’s goal sends a concerning signal to Jesus. Speaking on Premier League Productions, Petit remarked: “It sends a bad message to Gabriel Jesus, who was on the pitch for at least an hour. After ten minutes, Nwaneri scored a goal. He is a promising young guy with a bright future, and I hope he gets more time to play.”

Jesus in action
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jesus’ form has been inconsistent, and his inability to trouble Nottingham Forest’s defence underscores the need for improvement. While Arteta rested Kai Havertz to provide Jesus with a chance to prove himself, the Brazilian striker’s lack of impact could lead to reduced opportunities in future games. The emergence of Nwaneri as a viable attacking option only adds pressure on Jesus to step up his performances.

For Arsenal, having young talents like Nwaneri pushing established players is a positive sign. However, for Gabriel Jesus, it means he must urgently rediscover the form that made him such a valuable acquisition for the Gunners.

  1. I thought jesus had a very good game – his movement, close control and link up play were excellent and helped us play with fluency. We know he’s not a goalscorer at this point, but he helped the team today. If he keeps playing like that, I’m happy enough – might be good to try him in some different roles, though (and bring in a striker who is a goalscorer), as others have suggested.

    Reply

    1. I disagree completely.

      Jesus is a No 9 – a striker. While he provides other things (like other players), his main task is to score goals. He’s got one goal since January 2024. That’s embarrassing frankly – not only for him, but for Arsenal. Is there another No. 9 in the EPL with anything like that abysmal record? Hardly.

      If Jesus was doing his job Arsenal shouldn’t need to bring in a “striker who is a goal scorer” as you put it. That’s like saying Arsenal should bring in a defender who can defend. It’s plain daft.

      Jesus other work you mention, “his movement, close control and link up play”, is the icing on the cake. What we should be seeing from Jesus, week in and week out (particularly for his £14m a year salary) is goals. The cake, in other words!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. the number on Jesus’ back says it all

        the fanfare when he arrived was him taking up his true position as striker, hence the number 9 on his back – now people may so ‘no’ but they are the ‘facts’ of the time, and when Jesus arrived 2 summers back he was instrumental in Arsenal’s transformation to title contenders (from 5th the season before)

        few can argue that recently, and his serious knee injury i am sure a factor, Jesus goal output is not up to #9 standard for a club like Arsenal with genuine PL title ambition – but that does not take away from the fact Jesus is a striker, just not a good enough striker for Arsenal anymore

        ReplyHighlight Thread

