Emmanuel Petit slams Arsenal’s transfer policies

Emmanuel Petit has slammed the decision makers at Arsenal after a number of unsuccessful transfer windows.
The Gunners have drifted further and further from the top of the table in the last 15 years, and despite a number changes to the hierarchy in North London, we are yet to see any real improvements.
Mikel Arteta and Edu did manage to undo some of errors by the previous management, ridding themselves of burdens like Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil, but there is still a big rebuilding job needed, and the first-team needs strengthening somewhat.
It is difficult to figure out exactly what went wrong this season, but if we were to compare our squad to a number of our rivals at present, it wouldn’t look pretty on our part.
Petit has now moved to slam the transfer policy at the club from recent windows.
He told talkSPORT: “How many times were they wrong in buying players at Arsenal? Defenders, Mustafi, Sokratis, with the same talent. They were adding players on players on players, but they were not difference between them.
“This is the end of the street for them. Make changes, you have to. It’s been the case for the last couple of years, but what have they done?
“It’s not a question of money as they have the money.
“After all the famous Super League drop in the water, after all the frustration in the transfer market and the profile of the players who left, I can understand that they have to be careful by repaying the loan from the bank for the Emirates Stadium.
“I can understand that, but now it’s over it’s not the same anymore. Don’t tell me it’s because of COVID-19, when you spend £60million on players every single transfer market, you have the money to bring in talent.
“Can you tell me how you choose your talent? How you choose your profile? What is your target?”
Have Arsenal failed to improve the team with signings in recent years?
Poor recruitment has been a sad feature of our Club for many years with only Martinelli and Tierney standing out from a host of acquisitions who have not set the heather on fire In my estimation.I am fairly certain Partey will come good next season and while Pepe is starting to make a real contribution , we clearly paid a substantial premium for his services.The likes of Leno, Holding , and perhaps Chambers can be considered to be value for money, and frustratingly Guendousi seems to have an inflated ego which may well prevent him from fulfilling his potential.Fortunately,in Saka, ESR , Balogun , and Willock we have youngsters who can make it at the top level and with 2/3 other Academy graduates showing real promise, brighter days may lie ahead without our having to repeat the mistakes of the past.Leicester are an example of how a competent recruitment team can aid Management and create a successful side with limited spending power.
Kudos to Mr Emmanuel Petit!!👍👍
Keep doing d Good work.
Let d message get to MA, Edu and the Board!!
Arsenal FC is not Everton, West Ham or Brighton (with due respect to the mentioned clubs)!!
We need..
Bissouma
Wilfred Zaha
Andre Silva (or Raul Jinemez)..
Rugged, aggressive, Efficient n win-mentality players who can Arsenal to d next Level…
We don’t need much signings!!
I don’t agree at all.
Arsenal’s scouting and signing policy is not bad at all. Of course there were some serious blunders like Lucas Perez. Denis Suarez, Lichtsteiner, Willian but many of the signings were at least decent (Kolasinac, Mustafi, Lacazette, Torreira, Mavropanos, Mari, Pepe) or real masterstrokes (Martinelli, Aubameyang, Gunedouzi, Tierney, Gabriel, Odegaard). And unlike Chelsea and the 2 Manchester clubs we didn’t break the bank every season but were looking for unearthed gems and reasonable investments. And we succeeded more than we failed.
What Arsenal is legendary poor at is disposing players. Run-down contracts, cheap selling price, wasted talents, terminated employments and unreasonably huge squad size burned dozens of millions, but when it comes to incoming players Arsenal belong to the top.
Compare Gabriel, Mari and Mavropanos (combined purchase price about 29.5M) with Maguire, Lindelof and Bailly (combined purchase price about 144M). I wouldn’t swap the trios, and MU is constantly on the lookout to buy even more defenders for more money.