Emmanuel Petit tells Arsenal to replace one key player

Emmanuel Petit has named Noni Madueke as one of the players Arsenal should consider replacing this summer as the Gunners look to maintain their dominance in English football.

Madueke has been an important part of the squad since joining from Chelsea last summer, and he helped Arsenal secure the league crown in his first season at the club. The English winger also contributed to Arsenal’s run to the Champions League final and has been selected for the senior England national team ahead of the World Cup.

The attacker will be aiming to make an impact for England during the tournament, while also hoping to secure more consistent game time for Arsenal in the season ahead.

Petit’s assessment of Arsenal squad

However, Petit believes Madueke is among the players Arsenal should look to move on from, arguing that the club can find stronger options in his position to improve the overall quality of the squad.

He said via Mirror Football:

“For me the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. I don’t know about Viktor Gyokeres because he just came into the club.

“Leandro Trossard, I would keep him. But Noni Madueke, for me, isn’t good enough, I’m sorry to say that, but he must do much more than that to improve.

“But we definitely need wingers and probably one striker with pace, technical skills, great movement. We need to improve up front.”

Calls for attacking rebuild at Arsenal

Petit’s comments highlight his belief that Arsenal still need further attacking reinforcement despite recent progress. He suggests that improvements are still required in wide and forward positions if the club are to continue competing at the highest level domestically and in Europe. Squad depth and attacking consistency remain central to his assessment of what is needed moving forward.

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