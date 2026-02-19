Emmanuel Petit tips ex-Gunner to coach Arsenal

Emmanuel Petit believes that Cesc Fabregas could one day be considered for the managerial role at Arsenal, following his strong start at Como. The Spaniard has been in charge since retiring as a player and has impressed in recent months. Under his leadership, Como has exceeded expectations in Serie A, and the team is currently tipped to finish the season in a European qualification position, a remarkable achievement for a recently promoted side.

While Arsenal currently have a capable manager in Mikel Arteta, whose position appears secure, there is recognition that no managerial tenure lasts forever. At some point, the club may seek a change, or Arteta himself may wish to pursue new challenges elsewhere. When that time arrives, Petit believes Fabregas could emerge as a strong candidate given his recent accomplishments in Italy.

Fabregas’s Progress at Como

Fabregas’s impact at Como has drawn attention across European football. His ability to guide a recently promoted team to overperform in Serie A demonstrates both tactical acumen and leadership qualities. Petit highlights that former players who succeed as coaches often attract interest from larger clubs, particularly those with a history of elite competition.

According to Football365, Petit said, “His former clubs will let managers go and obviously Chelsea, Arsenal, I mean really any club at the top, will be looking at him as an option because he’s doing an incredible job at Como.” This assessment underscores the belief that Fabregas’s reputation is growing rapidly and that his work in Italy could pave the way for future opportunities at the highest level.

Potential Future at Arsenal

Although Arteta remains in charge and is expected to continue developing the club, the possibility of change cannot be discounted. Fabregas has demonstrated the qualities required to succeed in a top managerial position, combining experience as a former player with tactical understanding and leadership. Should Arsenal seek a new manager in the future, his name is likely to be considered among the top options, reflecting his progress and potential in coaching at the highest level.