Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to target out of favour Newcastle star

Mikel Arteta must have had a vision of his ideal team when he joined Arsenal in 2019. After more than three years on the job, he has managed to weed out the chaff and, in turn, has added true warriors to his mission at the Emirates. Looking at the current Arsenal squad, one could argue that it is one or two signings away from being Arteta’s ideal squad.
Arteta is currently researching potential additions to his project. Emmanuel Petit believes he knows a top forward who will be looking for a fresh start this month or next summer as the Arsenal boss considers who else to add to his attack. According to the Arsenal legend, talking to the ice36 Blogd, Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin is a player Arsenal should keep an eye on because they could easily persuade him to move to the Emirates after the Frenchman lost his guaranteed starting spot at Newcastle.
“If Saint-Maximin can improve his decision-making and do the right things at the right moments, just like Martinelli, I can imagine him being a revelation at Arsenal. He has so much pace and makes the difference with the ball at his feet. One against one, he is fearless when he faces defenders,” said Petite to Ice 36 Blog, about what his compatriot can bring to the Emirates.
“How will he respond to being on the bench at Newcastle? I’m pretty sure at the end of the season, if his situation is the same, there will be some big talks between him and Newcastle. Maybe there is an opportunity for Arsenal if he is unhappy or unsettled. He is not the first name on the team sheet anymore, and he was the star at the club before everything changed. Now he is on the bench. Football moves fast.”
Anyone who has seen the Newcastle man play knows that on a good day, he can be a handful for the opposing defenders. Whether Arteta will heed Petit’s advice remains to be seen. But the 25-year-old joining Arsenal will be terrifying; he could just be one of the last pieces of Arteta’s dream team.
Not with ESR & Trossard as our rotational wingers I’d have thought. If anything, focus more on midfield depth at this stage ie Tielemans
I’m not sure as there has to be other factors as to why he is on the bench and isn’t clicking with this Newcastle team, maybe it’s the defensive set up that doesn’t suit Max as he is a flair player. Maybe a move to a more attacking free flowing side may resurrect whatever the hell has happened as from what we all saw he is a handful everytime he played last season and start to this one….
We need a natural CF as the wings are basically covered with Saka, SmithRowe, Martinelli and Trossard, even Jesus can play wing for new CF we need. Eddie will be great back up to whoever we bring in or can go on loan with Balogun & Marquinos who both should have season long loans in Championship next season, Maybe Lokonga also needs a loan away for a season to improve…
Taveres, Elneny, Soares, Nelson, Pepe, plus the moves above, may all be gone come summer, Smart move would be freebie in Teilimans to kick things off replace Elneny, cover Xhaka & have more quality depth for Champions league return.
Patino will also return from terrific loan spell away at Blackpool, may end up going for another loan after signing a new deal, Understudy to Øde & Vieria….
Ramsdale & Turner
White & Tomi
Saliba & Holding (New RF CB?)
Gabriel & ‘KIWIOR’
Zink & Teirney
Partey & ?????
Xhaka & ‘TEILIMANS’
Øde & Vieria (SmRw also)
Martinelli & SmithRowe
Saka & Trossard
Jesus & Eddie
*New CF Goalscorer*
Add the CF, CDM and possibly CB in the summer and we are good to go. Saliba, Saka, Martinelli, Patino hopefully sign new deals and we offer Øde a payrise and few extra years on his deal.
He’d offer something different to our other players, so from that perspective I’d be interested, however with trossard signing on, I’d have thought it would be one too many players for the same one or two positions. So, he wouldn’t be an automatic starter at arsenal, he’d be in a similar situation to his current role at Newcastle.
I would also pick on Petit saying “if (he) can improve his decision-making and do the right things at the right moments” – it’s much easier said than done. Gervinho would be an arsenal legend if he’d done that, traore at wolves would be one of the top players in the world if he could improve his decision making. I’m sure it’s possible to improve, but it’s not straightforward, you can’t just flip a switch.
