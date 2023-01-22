Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to target out of favour Newcastle star

Mikel Arteta must have had a vision of his ideal team when he joined Arsenal in 2019. After more than three years on the job, he has managed to weed out the chaff and, in turn, has added true warriors to his mission at the Emirates. Looking at the current Arsenal squad, one could argue that it is one or two signings away from being Arteta’s ideal squad.

Arteta is currently researching potential additions to his project. Emmanuel Petit believes he knows a top forward who will be looking for a fresh start this month or next summer as the Arsenal boss considers who else to add to his attack. According to the Arsenal legend, talking to the ice36 Blogd, Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin is a player Arsenal should keep an eye on because they could easily persuade him to move to the Emirates after the Frenchman lost his guaranteed starting spot at Newcastle.

“If Saint-Maximin can improve his decision-making and do the right things at the right moments, just like Martinelli, I can imagine him being a revelation at Arsenal. He has so much pace and makes the difference with the ball at his feet. One against one, he is fearless when he faces defenders,” said Petite to Ice 36 Blog, about what his compatriot can bring to the Emirates.

“How will he respond to being on the bench at Newcastle? I’m pretty sure at the end of the season, if his situation is the same, there will be some big talks between him and Newcastle. Maybe there is an opportunity for Arsenal if he is unhappy or unsettled. He is not the first name on the team sheet anymore, and he was the star at the club before everything changed. Now he is on the bench. Football moves fast.”

Anyone who has seen the Newcastle man play knows that on a good day, he can be a handful for the opposing defenders. Whether Arteta will heed Petit’s advice remains to be seen. But the 25-year-old joining Arsenal will be terrifying; he could just be one of the last pieces of Arteta’s dream team.

Sam P

———————————–

