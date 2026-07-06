Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal man to rediscover his best form

Emmanuel Petit believes Martin Odegaard has regressed in recent seasons and that the midfielder must rediscover his best form if he wants to retain his place in the Arsenal squad.

Odegaard is playing an important role for Norway at the World Cup, although his most recent season at Arsenal was heavily disrupted by injury issues.

The Gunners were unable to rely on their captain for extended periods, and there was a sense within the club that his absence was felt during key moments, even though they still managed to secure the league crown.

Form and fitness concerns at Arsenal

He remains captain due to his ability to influence matches at his best, but his last consistently outstanding campaign is considered to have been in 2023/24.

Since then, his fitness has become an increasing concern, with injuries limiting his availability and reducing his overall impact on Arsenal’s performances.

Petit’s assessment of Odegaard’s decline

Norway continues to benefit from his creativity when he is fully fit, but his susceptibility to recurring injuries at club level has raised questions about his consistency. Petit, speaking via the Metro, said:

“The last two seasons have been difficult for Odegaard,” he added. “His first three seasons with Arsenal were brilliant, scoring many goals and giving many assists as the main playmaker.”

“But since last season, he hasn’t been at his usual level in terms of stats and his impact. He was not the first choice anymore for Mikel Arteta.”

“He has been injured for months, just like Bukayo Saka. Is it a coincidence that Saka was also struggling last season?”

“The link between the two players disappeared. He needs to recover to his best level. I still like him, but if things don’t change, his days at Arsenal will be numbered.”

His comments underline growing scrutiny on Odegaard’s long-term role at Arsenal, particularly as expectations remain high for leadership and creativity in their pursuit of further domestic and European success.