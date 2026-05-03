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Emmanuel Petit wants Arsenal to sign top Brazilian talent

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Petit believes Endrick would be an excellent signing for Arsenal, as uncertainty continues to surround the Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid. The young forward’s situation has attracted attention, particularly given his evident potential and recent performances.

He is currently spending the second half of the season on loan at Olympique Lyon, where he has delivered impressive displays whenever selected. His form has reinforced the belief that he possesses the qualities required to succeed at the highest level.

Arsenal’s Long-Term Interest

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Endrick, having tracked him since his time in Brazil. The Gunners are understood to be ready to act should Real Madrid decide to allow him to leave, viewing him as a player who could enhance their attacking options.

At the Bernabeu, Endrick has struggled for consistent playing time, with Gonzalo Garcia currently ahead of him in the pecking order. It remains uncertain whether his situation will improve upon his return, adding further speculation regarding his future.

Despite these challenges, there is little doubt about his ability. His technical skills and attacking instinct make him a valuable prospect, and a move to the Emirates could provide the environment needed for his continued development.

Petit’s Endorsement

As reported by Goal, Petit has strongly endorsed the potential move, highlighting both the player’s talent and the importance of the right setting for his growth.

He said, “He’s so young, only 19 years old.

“He’s very talented, very gifted, but he’s like a crazy horse with a lot of energy.

“On the pitch, sometimes he’s a little bit too selfish. But at the same time, he knows he has huge qualities.

“He needs to be in the right environment to improve and develop because this guy is a diamond.

“What kind of club would be very good for him? Given his qualities, I would love for him to come to Arsenal, to be honest with you.”

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