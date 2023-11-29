Emmanuel Petit warns Arsenal about one Lens player they should worry about

Former Gunner Emmanuel Petit has highlighted one dangerous player in the Lens team ahead of their match against Arsenal.

Arsenal is seeking revenge after losing to Lens in the reverse fixture, and with Lens having performed well in the French top flight last season, they’ve earned a spot in the Champions League.

While Lens may not have extensive experience in the competition, it doesn’t diminish the potential threat they pose to Arsenal, as evidenced in the first leg of the fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side is likely to have done their homework for the game, but Petit is cautioning them to be wary of Elye Wahi, emphasising the need to take the young talent seriously.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Arsenal are very difficult to beat at home, but if they can play with the same spirit as they did in the opening group game, they can cause Arsenal problems.

‘In football, if you have a chance, you have to take it.

‘Elye Wahi, the Lens striker, he scored at the weekend, and he is a really dangerous player.

‘He is an individual that Arsenal will have to keep an eye on because he has the quality to hurt them.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wahi was on our radar after his fine performances in Ligue 1 last season, so we clearly know him.

We expect Arteta’s men to have worked on stopping him during the game before they even step on the pitch.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…