“Emotional” Odegaard reveals how Jesus felt after returning to the pitch

Martin Odegaard has spoken about the emotions Gabriel Jesus experienced after returning from injury following almost a year on the sidelines. The Brazilian made his comeback when Arsenal faced Club Brugge in midweek, marking a significant moment after a long and difficult recovery. His return was not only important on the pitch but also carried strong personal significance after an extended period away from competitive football.

Jesus had spent close to a year training and recovering largely on his own after suffering what is likely the most serious injury of his career. During that time, Arsenal continued to strengthen their squad, and the striker returned to find increased competition for places. While he will need to prove himself over the coming weeks to secure regular minutes, his presence is already a major boost for the team as they look to maintain momentum and win matches.

Emotional Return After Long Recovery

The striker’s comeback was clearly an emotional one, having been separated from full team training for such a long period. Returning to the dressing room and sharing that moment with his teammates carried added weight after months of isolation and rehabilitation. On a personal level, Jesus is simply pleased to be back among the group, contributing again after such a challenging spell.

His return also brings renewed competition in attack. Jesus has the quality to challenge Viktor Gyokeres for the number 9 role, and his availability gives the manager more options as the season progresses. For now, his successful return to action is viewed as positive news for everyone at the club.

Odegaard Highlights Jesus Impact

Speaking about the moment, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard offered insight into how Jesus felt after the match. According to Arsenal Media, he said, “What a night it was for Gabby Jesus as well. He was quite emotional in the dressing room afterwards. Even when I came back from my injury, after about eight weeks or so, it was a special feeling when you can come back. But Gabby had been out for more than 300 days, so it’s such a long journey for him to get back. But what was great was how well he did when he came on. He made an impact straight away, he almost scored and it’s brilliant to have him back because he’s a great player and a great guy. He’s done so much for us and everyone knows he has unbelievable quality so he’s going to help us a lot.”

Odegaard’s comments underline both the emotional and sporting importance of Jesus being back in the Arsenal squad.