Emotions aside – Do Arsenal fans really believe we can beat Man City to the title this time around?

Emotional feelings aside, are we positive for the new season? by Shenel

It’s been a while my fellow Gooners and it is times like this that make you realise there are more important things in life than football if we didn’t already know that.

But as football is a release for a lot of us it is scary to think the new season is around the corner, well once these Euros and pre-season is out the way, but I am excited for what may be coming.

A good few weeks have now passed by since the end of the season and I have to admit the disappointment is still around, although wavered a little now, but I have learned to accept that we didn’t win the league again!

If I am honest like many Arsenal fans, I have mixed feelings of course, even now.

We had such a good season and there have been so many games that will forever stay in my memory from this season, that I am really proud of the team and I cannot deny that.

But what hurts the most is it’s two seasons in a row we were contending for the title, and yes last season we did bottle it, but this season was the best chance we could have had, and we still fell short by two points despite winning the remainder of our games.

We did so well and we remained so consistent and we believed, but although many people are saying those games against Fulham and West Ham did the job, the main difference was the Aston Villa game at home, and even now when I think of it I have to shake my head in disappointment and think “what if.”

Well we can’t dwell on the past because we have to look forward and trust the process which I genuinely feel we should because there is definitely something special brewing at this club.

But the hurt is still rife I won’t lie even from last year the hurt is still there and sometimes you begin to think that this could be a mental factor for the players this season the closer it gets to the end, although they did well this season to remain positive and push that hurt from the season before aside, so if they have done it once they can do it again I am sure.

Moving forward with the attitude, character and togetherness this team has and with a few more experienced and talented additions I don’t see why we cannot go all the way next season!

Really, we have to, because yes it takes years to get to the top, taking Liverpool as an example, especially when so many changes have taken place and continue to take place, but we need to win the League. I’d say within the next two seasons otherwise I think it will be goodbye Mikel Arteta and many of our current players.

I trust the process, I back my team and all the players that don the famous red and white Arsenal shirt and I also back the man at the helm, the man at the touch line, Senor Arteta, he is our manager and we have to believe.

Shenel

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.