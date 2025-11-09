Encouraging signs for Saka despite Gunners’ Sunderland slip

Arsenal travelled to the Stadium of Light hoping to claim another three points, but Sunderland had other ideas. The Black Cats did what few sides have managed this season, not only scoring against Arsenal but doing so twice.

Interestingly, it was a Hale End graduate, Daniel Ballard, who broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, giving Sunderland a surprise lead against his former club. That goal remained the difference at half-time, and for Arsenal, one thing was clear: they had to be clinical in the second half if they were to salvage anything from the game.

Arsenal’s second-half response

After the break, Arsenal came out firing. Their renewed urgency paid off just nine minutes into the second half when Bukayo Saka levelled the score. Twenty minutes of sustained pressure followed, culminating in a Leandro Trossard strike that turned the game on its head and looked to have secured another vital win.

But in injury time, Brian Brobbey stunned the visitors with a late equaliser, earning the Premier League newcomers a hard-fought 2-2 draw. While the result was disappointing, there were still positives to take.

Saka steps up

Beyond the fact that Arsenal avoided defeat, Bukayo Saka’s second-half performance deserves recognition when you look at his stats.

Last weekend against Burnley, the England international looked off-colour, his uninspired display raising concerns. For much of the first half against Sunderland, he appeared to be heading for another subdued outing.

But when Arsenal needed someone to take charge, Saka stepped up. He bounced back from a quiet opening 45 minutes to cause real problems for Sunderland’s defence after the interval.

The media were quick to acknowledge his impact. The Evening Standard wrote: “Squandered a great opening early in the second half, but made amends moments later by equalising,” and added that he was “Arsenal’s best attacker.”

Meanwhile, The Sun observed:

“Struggled to get through the sea of Sunderland bodies guarding the box first half, shooting straight at Robin Roefs with his only sniff.

But he took the game by the scruff of the neck to get his team back into it and wanted the ball at every opportunity.

Got his reward when, having come close moments earlier, he showed his quality with a brilliant finish to equalise.”

It was not the most dazzling display from Saka, but it was a definite step in the right direction, particularly given how muted his start to the season has been. That second-half showing is something he needs to build on if he is to play a central role in Arsenal’s push for glory.

And as Saka begins to rediscover his spark, Noni Madueke edges closer to a return from injury – healthy competition that could benefit the Gunners in the weeks ahead.

Daniel O

