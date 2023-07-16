England 0-0 Canada in behind-closed-doors pre-Women’s World Cup 2023 friendly by Michelle

In their preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the Lionesses advanced further by engaging in a behind-closed-doors training match against Canada on Friday 14th July. The game ended in a goalless draw, at the Sunshine Coast Stadium in Queensland. The teams competed in two 45-minute halves, with unlimited substitutions allowed.

As the World Cup is only a week away, this match was a significant opportunity for both countries in their preparation ahead of the main event, which kicks off on 20th July. Sarina Wiegman fielded 21 players who participated in the game. Arsenal’s Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy went head-to-head with Arsenal’s summer-signing Cloe Lacasse, though Sabrina D’Angelo did not play in the match.

The match did not result in any caps being awarded, and it will not be included in the official record of international matches.

England: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Hannah Hampton, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Esme Morgan, Jordan Nobbs, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Katie Zelem

Canada: Similsola Awujo, Kadeisha Buchanan, Allysha Chapman, Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema, Cloé Lacasse, Ashley Lawrence, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince Quinn, Jayde Riviere, Deanne Rose, Kailen Sheridan, Christine Sinclair, Olivia Smith

