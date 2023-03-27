England 2-0 Ukraine – If Mudryk is worth 100m, how much is Saka worth?

England defeated Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley Stadium, and Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk had a tough evening. Many anticipated him to perform miracles against England, but he was restricted and unable to contribute.

Ukraine’s most exciting prospect was a passenger in England’s 2-0 win at Wembley, being pocketed by Kyle Walker. Saka once caused him to sit down by expertly controlling the ball and leaving the Ukrainian star on the ground.

If Mykhailo Mudryk is worth 100 million then Starboy Bukayo Saka is worth 100 billion 🤝 pic.twitter.com/311FU6lXlc — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) March 26, 2023

Bukayo Saka was the standout performer for Gareth Southgate’s team; laying on a beautiful cross for Harry Kane to score his 55th goal for England and then scoring.

Arsenal fans are already claiming that their club was lucky not to acquire Mudryk after seeing Bukayo Saka shine not only on international duty but also in the league.

Truth be told Mudryk has yet to make Arsenal regret not signing him. In the England vs. Ukraine, EURO qualifier clash the Chelsea star was on the field for only 60 minutes before being substituted. And, as disappointing as he has been in the Premier League, he failed to fire a single shot on target.

In that game, Saka demonstrated a distinct distinction between himself and the Ukrainian winger. Chelsea paid £100 million for Mudryk, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype. Arsenal did not invest a fortune in Saka, but he is playing like a £100 million signing.

Mudryk’s unintentional block of teammate Ruslan Malinovskyi’s attempt on goal was his only notable performance in the contest. Arsenal supporters never kept quiet about that; they flooded social media with comments comparing the two stars and the message was loud and clear – We dodged a very expensive bullet!

Sam P

Feeling Bored during the international break?

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal