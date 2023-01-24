England and Ghana fighting over Arsenal’s new hero

Eddie Nketiah’s return to form in the last few weeks is sparking an international tug-of-war between England and Ghana.

The Ghanaians attempted to lure him to the last World Cup, but Nketiah is still undecided about his international future.

The striker was in brilliant form for the England youth teams and is a record-breaking goalscorer for them.

However, his senior career has yet to take off on the international stage, but his return to form in the last few weeks means it will not be long before the striker gets an international call-up.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals Ghana and England are fighting to get his allegiance as they believe he has a role to play on their side.

The 23-year-old has to decide where he wants to play international football in the next few months and could get a call-up in the next international window.

Nketiah has been in superb form, which shows he deserves to play for a country, but that is not an Arsenal problem.

The most important thing for us is that he continues to perform well when he dorns our red and white strip because he is now a key man in the group.

