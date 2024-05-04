“England are very lucky.” Kai Havertz heaps praise on his Arsenal teammate

Kai Havertz has heaped praise on his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka and insists that England is lucky to have such an attacker in their squad.

Saka is one of England’s best players and has consistently performed well for Arsenal since breaking into the first team.

The attacker was once again in fine form during their game against Bournemouth, and Havertz feels blessed to have him as a teammate.

However, the German believes that the England national team is even luckier because he plays for them.

He told Sky Sports:

“He’s unbelievable and shows it every week.

“I think he’s 21 or 22 and I’ve never seen a player like this.

“England are very lucky. He’s hungry every day and if you see him in training he’s special.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been a national treasure since he broke through and represented England at Euro 2020.

The attacker has continued to develop well and most neutrals expect him to be a key player for England at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions have some of the best attackers in the Premier League in their squad, and we expect them to bring home the trophy. Saka will be a big contributor to that success.