England & Arsenal Women defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has had a wild year

Arsenal Women’s England international Lotte Wubben-Moy has had a wild 12 months. Winning Euro 2022 as part of the Lionesses squad, alongside her Arsenal teammates captain Leah Williamson and Beth Mead who won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournamen. Lotte was one of the mainstays of the Arsenal squad as the club racked up injury after injury through the season, finishing 3rd in an extremely tough Women’s Super League campaign. Then there was the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final defeat to Bundesliga Frauen giants Wolfsburg at a sold-out Emirates stadium. All-in-all Lotte’s 2022-23 wild season helped her gain a call-up to Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses World Cup squad.

But it has also been a year which has involved pressuring the Prime Minister. After the Lionesses won Euro 2022 last summer Arsenal Women’s Lionesses Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy sent an open letter to the UK Government and on International Women’s Day, the Government announced it will provide all schoolgirls equal access to football.

“I’m not a politician. It’s not about me, it never was about me and I know a lot of conversations have been had in the media about me being the catalyst for it,” she explained. “It takes an idea but it also takes implementation and there are a lot of people that helped towards that. Leah Williamson, the rest of the Lionesses, they all had to overcome obstacles when they were growing up and they didn’t want those same obstacles being in place for young girls.” Lotte said in an exclusive interview with SkySports.

“We need to continue the conversations, keep the pressure on and I know Ofsted will help a lot in terms of making sure the Government are putting their resources into the work they’ve agreed to be doing for us.”

Lotte’s impact off the pitch surpasses that of nearly any other athlete in the country, showcasing a remarkable legacy. Meanwhile, as she sets foot in Australia this summer for the highly-anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup, there’s a collective anticipation for her continued triumphs on the pitch for the Lionesses.

The World Cup schedule

The group stage will begin on July 20th and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3rd and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5th to August 8th.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11th and 12th.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15th in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16th at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20th.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19th in Brisbane.

