Ben White could return to the England national team when a new manager is named as Gareth Southgate’s replacement.

Southgate has left his role as the England boss after leading them to the final of Euro 2024.

He has been one of the most successful managers in the national team’s history and made them a strong team in the world again.

However, after failing in back-to-back Euros finals, he has left his role as England’s manager.

A new manager will be named when the FA finds one, but one player who might play for England again is White.

He has not been part of the team since he left their World Cup camp in 2022, and the defender turned down requests to return after the competition.

He remains one of the most in-form English players and plays every game for Arsenal, so he should be starting for England, too.

A report in the Daily Mail claims England fans are now expecting him to return to the team, with some making that clear on social media that they need White back in the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

White’s absence from international football has helped us because he has played fewer games and has rested well, but we will support him if he wants to return.

