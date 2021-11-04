England inexplicably ignoring Ben White and Smith-Rowe is Arsenal’s gain

Emile Smith Rowe and Ben White not included in England’s squad? You must be kidding me! by Yash

Arsenal’s best player this season has arguably been Emile Smith Rowe. The attacking midfielder has six goal contributions in 12 games for the Gunners.

It’s not just the numbers at the final third where the Englishman contributes to this young Arsenal team, but also those cheeky one-twos and “that half turn” which prove to be a problem for the opposition constantly.

However, to every Arsenal fan’s surprise, he has not made it into England’s setup for their upcoming matches. Somebody please explain me how has it happened?

Calling up Tyrone Mings, who has just been dropped by a side with the third worst defensive record in the Premier League, over Ben White or Fikayo Tomori is just inexcusable. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 4, 2021

Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, James Ward Prowse, Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Philipps are all central defensive midfielders. Is it too hard to imagine a team without one of them and instead installing Smith Rowe?

I don’t think so. The Hale End graduate could also have made the squad instead of Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, who have not been very good by any stretch of imagination, in the past month.

Smith Rowe isn’t the only player that the Arsenal faithful are making a point for. It is Ben White too.

The former Brighton and Leeds United man has again been overlooked, despite being so robust for Arsenal at the back. And instead, who has Gareth Southgate selected?

You can understand Smith Rowe missing out being young & having good options in his position. But there’s not a man on this planet that could even make a case to me as to why Coady is ahead of Ben White 😂 — 4 The Arsenal (@4TheArsenal_) November 4, 2021

Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady??? That’s hilarious.

My two conspiracy theories are:

Gareth Southgate has been on his sofa all week and has been smoking something very hard.

He hasn’t watched a single Arsenal game. And with how good Arsenal are playing at the moment, I’ll only blame him.

Now that the situation has transpired, let’s think positive. After the international break we have games against the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Everton.

At least our players will enter the pitch feeling fresh and ready to go. And let’s just hope we gain maximum out of those four games.

For me, anything more than six points would be good. Let’s see how many we actually get.

Yash Bisht