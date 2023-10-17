England international emerges as Arsenal’s primary transfer target

Ollie Watkins is emerging as Arsenal’s preferred choice to fill the striker role at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is actively seeking a new frontman for the January transfer window and is closely monitoring several potential targets.

Despite their strong start to the season, the consensus among most fans and pundits is that Arsenal will need to acquire a new striker in January to maintain their Premier League challenge.

In the English top flight, they have Ivan Toney and Watkins at the top of their wish list, with players like Victor Osimhen and Santiago Giménez also under consideration from other leagues.

Fichajes reports that Arsenal has not forgotten about Watkins, and the England international now appears to be their primary choice as the January transfer window approaches rapidly.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bringing in a quality striker in January could indeed prove to be a crucial decision in our pursuit of success for the second half of the season.

While Watkins is a viable option, there are concerns that he might fall into the category of an average striker and may not offer a significant improvement over Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Given that both of these players have yet to meet expectations at the Emirates, it’s essential to carefully consider whether adding another forward who might not substantially enhance our performance is the right move.

