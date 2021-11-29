England international requests January move with Arsenal named as option

Raheem Sterling has supposedly told Manchester City that he is not happy with his current situation and would like to take up a loan away in January, with Ian McGarry naming Arsenal as a possible destination.

The winger has been heavily rotated so far this term, with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden vying for the left-wing role, and with both Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus in competition through the middle.

Sterling’s happiness has been a talking point in recent weeks with some claiming he will push for the exit door, and McGarry backs up the rumours by insisting that he and his agents have now told the club that they intend to secure a loan move in January, and that he is not currently interested in extending his contract, which expires in 2023.

McGarry told the Transfer Window podcast: “It’s the case that his representatives have met with Manchester City and are saying to them that their player does not wish to continue or indeed explore an extension on his contract.

“Instead they would prefer to explore the option of a loan deal, which they would like to begin in the January window.

“Whether or not that’s possible remains to be seen but there are several interested parties, including Arsenal.

“We know that Sterling himself turned down the opportunity to join Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis last summer but the idea of moving back to London, the idea of having the guarantee, almost, of a starting place in another elite Premier League club is extremely attractive to him.

“It’s whether or not Manchester City of course would want to see him play for a rival with regards to Champions League placings, title, etc.”

I struggle to believe this could actually happen, as I honestly don’t believe that they would allow a Premier League rival to take Raheem on loan in January.

I also don’t believe that we would be the biggest club to come in with an offer if City were to decide to cash in on his signature. You would imagine that there would be attractive offers from some of Europe’s biggest clubs should his availability become common knowledge. Whether the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona would come calling is another story, but he may well see the potential in our squad and upward curve as an exciting opportunity…

Could we really bring Sterling to north London?

Patrick